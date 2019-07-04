The former Holiday Lodge RV Resort has a new name and new owners.
The campground is now Woods Edge Campground and is owned by husband and wife Linda and Brian Back.
The business opened for its inaugural season on April 15.
Linda Back said she and her husband purchased the property because they were looking for something different to do.
The Backs reside in Cottage Grove, a suburb of Madison. Prior to opening and running the campground, Linda Back worked for 17 years at a bank in the Madison area, while Brian Back continues to work as a mechanical contractor, a job he has held the last 26 years.
“We’re going to be empty-nesters soon. My daughter still has two years left of high school, so we were looking for something different to do once she graduates,” she said.
“This came a little earlier than expected, but we wanted to jump on the opportunity while it was there, so we decided to go ahead and try it out and learn as we go.”
The couple and their only daughter were also avid boaters and campers prior to purchasing the property, Back said.
“We were mostly boaters, but we did go camping, mostly tent camping,” she said. “But we always loved camping, so we wanted to see how it went.”
Back said it’s a change getting used to working outside rather than being at a desk at the bank, but she’s enjoying the transition to the outdoors.
“I’m used to just sitting behind a desk all day at the bank, and now I’m moving around and doing physical work and being outside, and it has been great being outside and enjoying the outdoors,” she said.
Back also enjoys being her own boss and running things the way she wants to.
“This is my husband and I’s first experience being business owners, so it’s new and it’s different, but I’ve always been working for someone else and now I get to make the decisions for myself and be able to determine the success of your own business,” she said. “It has been exciting being able to do it.”
The couple closed on the property in September 2018 and has been working to get the campground back in shape, Back said. The property was closed all of 2018.
“We had a lot of work to get the grounds back in order because it was all overgrown and we had a lot of clean up as far as trimming trees and stuff,” she said. “The bath house was pretty dirty, so I painted the entire outside, I still have to do the outside, and got that all cleaned up and we put in a new office.”
They’re also starting to re-gravel the campsites.
While only about eight acres are developed, the entire property is about 26 acres, Back said. They have plans to continue developing the property by adding more RV spots, adding cabins and turning one of the ponds on the property into a beach area and maybe turning the other into a fishing spot.
But during first year, Back said they are concentrating on learning the business, including what sizes the campsites are, which size campers can fit where and managing the total acreage of the site.
They also hope get feedback from campers on what can be improved.
Campsite rates range from $1,500 per season (April 15 to Oct. 15) to $20 per night for tent sites.
