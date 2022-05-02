 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Work begins on highway interchanges at Sparta

A pair of Interstate 90 interchanges at Sparta will undergo construction this year.

Work on the interchange at Hwy. 16 began May 2. Work will be completed in two stages, using full closures and flagging operations. Traffic will utilize signed detour routes on Hwy. 27/71 to navigate around construction. Theatre Road will maintain access throughout the project.

The Hwy. 27 interchange project will begin as soon as the Hwy. 16 is completed, likely in mid-July. Traffic will utilize signed detour routes on Interstate 90 and Hwy. 16/71 to navigate around construction while the ramps are closed. Work is expected to be completed by the end of September.

Work at the two interchanges include asphaltic surface milling, rubbilizing, HMA Pavement, base aggregate, guardrail replacement, pavement marking, concrete deck overlays, joint repair, earthwork and new traffic signals.

