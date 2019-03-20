Wisconsin Department of Transportation crews will replace the Interstate Highway 90 bridges over Hwy. M and resurface Interstate 90 between Sparta and Tomah beginning in early April.
The work will result in traffic changes, including lane closures and bi-directional traffic throughout the summer. The bridge replacements will also close Hwy. M south of Hwy. 16 for much of the summer.
The project is expected to be completed by October 15.
Mathy Construction Company of Onalaska has been awarded a $15.2 million contract to complete the project. Ninety percent of the contract is funded through federal aid and ten percent is state funded.
