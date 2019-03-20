Wisconsin Department of Transportation crews will replace the Interstate Highway 90 bridges over Hwy. M and resurface Interstate 90 between Sparta and Tomah beginning in early April.

The work will result in traffic changes, including lane closures and bi-directional traffic throughout the summer. The bridge replacements will also close Hwy. M south of Hwy. 16 for much of the summer.

The project is expected to be completed by October 15.

Mathy Construction Company of Onalaska has been awarded a $15.2 million contract to complete the project. Ninety percent of the contract is funded through federal aid and ten percent is state funded.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.