Work is under way to build a new $7.03 million shipping and receiving facility near the new Gate 20 at Fort McCoy.
Contractor Relyant Global LLC, headquartered in Maryville, Tennessee was awarded a contract of $7,030,235 to build the facility, said Ken Green with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Resident Office at Fort McCoy.
The contract calls for the construction of a pre-engineered metal building that will have an estimated 15,000 square feet of space, Green said. The work includes building the foundation and infrastructure with plumbing, electrical, and related building needs.
As of Sept. 20, workers had already completed ground preparation for construction and were working on building footings and a foundation wall. Work on installing water lines and storm-water piping also took place, Green said.
A project completion date for the shipping and receiving facility has not yet been determined, Green said.
