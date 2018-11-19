A workshop for individuals interested in running for Tomah School Board is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 26 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Tomah Area School District administrative office, 129 W. Clifton St.
Potential candidates will receive information on how to have one's name placed on the ballot for the Feb. 19 spring primary and April 2 spring election.
A copy of the Wisconsin Association of School Boards "Guide for Candidates" will be handed out, the TASD policy dealing with the powers, philosophy and membership of the board of education will be reviewed and current board members will share their perspectives on what makes school boards operate most efficiently and effectively.
There are seven members of the board, and they serve staggered three-year terms.
Anyone who is considering running for the Tomah School Board is encouraged to attend. Anyone unable to attend but who would like to receive the information provided at the meeting can contact superintendent Cindy Zahrte at cindyzahrte@tomah.education or call 608-374-7004.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.