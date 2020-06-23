Youth tractor course modified for 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Youth Tractor and Machinery Safety Certification program will be offered in July for eligible youth from Monroe and La Crosse counties.

The program will satisfy the requirements of the Federal Hazardous Occupation Order for Youth under 16 and Wisconsin Law Act 455. The federal law applies to youth who are at least 14 years old but less than 16 and who intend to work on farms not owned or operated by their parents/guardians. The state law applies to youth under age 16 operating tractors on public roads for either their immediate family or for an employer. Youth under the age of 16 who intend to operate tractors on Wisconsin public roads must have the state certification. Youth must be at least 12 years old at time of enrollment for the program.

Due to COVID-19 programming requirements, the course will be offered in a modified format for 2020. The classroom portion of the course will be completed via an independent study format with a combination of textbook, workbook and instructional videos on Youtube. Parents or legal guardians will be required to document the time the youth spend on the course.