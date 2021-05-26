Youth tractor safety course offered in Sparta June 14-16

A youth tractor and machinery safety certification program will be offered June 14-16 for eligible youth from Monroe and La Crosse counties.

Due to continuing COVID-19 safety protocols, the course will be held at the Sparrow’s Nest at the Abbey, 17304 Havenwood Road, Sparta. The course runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The registration fee is $40 per person to cover the cost of course materials.

Participants must attend the entire course, which includes passing a written exam and demonstrating driving skills, including backing up with a tractor and an attached two-wheeled implement. Youth are encouraged to practice driving at home with adult supervision.

This safety program satisfies both state and federal law. The federal law applies to youth who are at least 14 years old but less than 16 and who intend to work on farms not owned or operated by their parents/guardians. The state law applies to youth under age 16 operating tractors on public roads for either their immediate family or for an employer.

Youth under the age of 16 who intend to operate tractors on Wisconsin public roads must have this state certification. Youth must be at least 12 years old at time of enrollment for the program.