Cindy Zahrte's career as an educator in the Tomah Area School District will come to a close next year.
Zahrte announced her resignation as school district superintendent effective June 30, 2020, during Monday's Tomah School Board meeting at Robert Kupper Learning Center. Her retirement marks the end of nearly four decades as a teacher, principal and superintendent in the district. She began as superintendent in 2010 after the retirement of Bob Fasbender.
"I want to say how much the community owes Mrs. Zahrte for all she has done for the school district," said board member John McMullen, who joined the board shortly after Zahrte became superintendent. "Mrs. Zahrte has made the Tomah School District one of the preeminent school districts in the state."
McMullen described Zahrte as an educator with "compassion" and "strength," who led the board through a pair of major challenges − budget cuts and labor changes in the wake of Act 10 and passage of two referendums to override state-imposed revenue caps.
"Mrs. Zahrte showed a lot of leadership in both of those moments," McMullen said. "She got us through some tough times ... she has sacrificed a lot of her personal life for her community."
Zahrte was first hired in Tomah as a social studies by now-Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers when he was principal at Tomah High School. Zahrte later became principal at Tomah Middle School, a position she held when she was promoted to superintendent.
Zahrte said she's grateful for the investment the district made in her education and training.
"I have loved every job I've had," she said. "I hope I have given as much to the community as the community has given to me."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.