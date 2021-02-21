Nominations welcome for "Nurses: The Heart of Health Care"

Four months ago, when nominations started coming in for the Tribune Person of the Year, there was strong support for nurses — all of them — serving our community during the pandemic

In fact, health care workers overall came in second to the eventual Person of the Year Jennifer Rombalski, the La Crosse County Health Department director who is moving to a key position in the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

As one Person of the Year nominator wrote: “Never have we seen such a strain on our excellent facilities, and yet day after day, our friends, neighbors and family members who work at Gundersen ... and Mayo are literally putting their lives in danger as they battle COVID-19 on the front lines. They show courage, grace and compassion, despite exhaustion, fear and uncertainty. I can think of no one who deserves this honor more.”

Today, the River Valley Media Group begins our annual “Nurses: The Heart of Health Care” program. Here’s your chance to nominate nurses who are serving our community so steadily.

“Nursing is a demanding profession with more challenges faced in 2020 than ever before due to COVID-19,” the program states. “Nursing professionals do far more than most people imagine — and their impact is enormous.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}