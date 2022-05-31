Now U Know: Soaring inflation and the fallout

U.S. inflation reached 8.2% in April, the greatest 12-month increase in consumer prices in nearly 40 years.

Why are prices going up?

In short, during the pandemic, we saw supply chain disruptions (decreased supply) combined with a massive increase to the money supply (increased demand). Basic economics tells us that less supply combined with greater demand means higher prices.

High rates of inflation spell misery for most Americans, eroding the quantity of goods and services they can purchase from their jobs and savings. Compounding the problem, inflation acts as a hidden tax, bumping income earners into higher tax brackets. Unfortunately, the most common economic medicine to tackle high inflation is through higher interest rates and a possible recession.

In my previous La Crosse Tribune article seven months ago, I noted that Americans were worried about inflation when we saw inflation exceed 6%. And if we didn’t see inflation slow by the end of the year, we could expect interest rates to increase.

What do interest rates have to do with inflation?

The Federal Reserve (Fed) wields the U.S.’s monetary policy toolbox. Modifying interest rates is the Fed’s favorite tool. If inflation exceeds 2%, the Fed’s target rate, the Fed can increase interest rates. Higher interest rates make borrowing money more expensive.

As loans becomes more expensive, fewer people and companies will borrow for mortgages, construction projects, or business expansion. The aggregate effect on the economy is a cooling of demand for goods and services. As demand cools, prices will slowly stop increasing.

On May 4, The Federal Reserve announced the largest one-time interest hike in more than two decades. The Fed raised its benchmark rate by half-a-percentage point, following a quarter-point increase in March, totaling a 0.75 percentage point increase in interest rates in 2022. Following these rate increases, the average 30-year mortgage rate increased to 5.25%, up from only 2.95% a year ago.

Intentionally decreasing demand is a dangerous game for the Fed, however. Less construction and less business expansion quickly translate to fewer jobs. The economy can quickly spiral into a recession. In a 2022 research study for Brookings, the authors note that the Fed triggered a recession eight out of the last nine times that they aggressively increased interest rates in an attempt to decrease inflation.

What is ahead?

We are probably already in a recession. Economists typically classify a recession as a decrease in total economic output (GDP) for two consecutive quarters (three-month periods). Total U.S. output shrank by 1.5% in the first quarter of 2022. April and May have been economically sluggish and, pending a sharp turnaround in June, a 2022 recession is likely. No one wants a recession.

But the good news is that if an economic slowdown cools inflation, we should quickly return to an environment of stable economic growth.

Adam Hoffer is the director of the Menard Family Initiative and an associate professor of economics at the University of Wisconsin–La Crosse.

