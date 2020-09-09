× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Alan L. Rose, 67, of Tomah passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug.. 30, 2020. He was born June 21, 1953, to Ruhl and Alice (Oftedahl) in Tomah. Al was a member of the Tomah High School graduating class of 1971. After a short stint in California, Al found his way back to Tomah and joined the family business at Don’s Auto and Truck Center, where he worked as sales manager.

Al was a kind and simple man, never getting caught up in the drama that today becomes most people’s lives. He enjoyed hard work and was always the first one to work and the last one to leave, taking great pride in his work ethic, but always remaining humble. He loved spending his days at the dealership, stopping by often, even on his days off, and loved the good conversations he had with so many different folks. When he needed to recharge his batteries, he could be found at his favorite fishing spot or in the woods hunting.

Al was a great worker, greater brother, and a better person. He was someone you could always count on no matter what was asked.