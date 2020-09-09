Alan L. Rose, 67, of Tomah passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug.. 30, 2020. He was born June 21, 1953, to Ruhl and Alice (Oftedahl) in Tomah. Al was a member of the Tomah High School graduating class of 1971. After a short stint in California, Al found his way back to Tomah and joined the family business at Don’s Auto and Truck Center, where he worked as sales manager.
Al was a kind and simple man, never getting caught up in the drama that today becomes most people’s lives. He enjoyed hard work and was always the first one to work and the last one to leave, taking great pride in his work ethic, but always remaining humble. He loved spending his days at the dealership, stopping by often, even on his days off, and loved the good conversations he had with so many different folks. When he needed to recharge his batteries, he could be found at his favorite fishing spot or in the woods hunting.
Al was a great worker, greater brother, and a better person. He was someone you could always count on no matter what was asked.
He is survived by his brothers, Dale Rose of Eagles Nest, Brian Rose of California, and Donald “Donnie” Fowler Jr. of Tomah; a sister, Ruhlene Suazo; four nephews, Christopher Rose, Michael Johnson, Donald C. Fowler III, Michael Suazo; two nieces, Maleah Fowler and Kelli (Marc) Shutter; and two great-nieces, Kamryn and Emmeri. He is furthered survived by other family and many dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father; his stepfather, Donald C. Fowler Sr.; a brother and sister-in-law, Collin “Fudge” and Anne Rose.
A funeral service will be held at noon Saturday, Sept. 5, at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah. Tom Church will officiate. Burial will be at 1:15 p.m. Saturday, in Pine Grove Cemetery, town of Mather. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, at the funeral home.
Those in attendance are encouraged to use social distancing and CDC recommended safety guidelines and precautionary measures.
Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
The Rose/Fowler family would like to extend a special thank you to Valinda and Les Gerdess of Black River Falls, along with the “Road Trip Boys,” J.C. and Higgy, for all the cross-country excursions with Al. As well as the staff, nurses and physicians, at Tomah Health and Hospice Touch, with a special “shout out” to hospice nurse, Bonnie, for their kind and compassionate care.
