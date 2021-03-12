Alan Markee, 75, of Tomah passed away Friday, March 5, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in La Crosse. Alan was born Jan. 29, 1946, in Chicago Heights, Ill., to Raymond and Florence (Peck) Markee.

Alan served honorably in the U.S. Army, serving in Vietnam, and retiring as a Sargent. He was a real estate and property manager for Midwest Homes for many years. He will be dearly missed by his family.

He is survived by his daughter, Whitney Markee of Florida; and his son, Eric Markee of Florida; his siblings, William Markee, Danny (Joann) Markee, Brian Markee, Marsha Markee, and Monica Steer-Markee; along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by is parents, and a brother, Gary Markee.

Graveside services with full military honors will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, March 15, at the Rockton Cemetery in Vernon County. Pastor Bob Streeter will officiate. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.