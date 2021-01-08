SPARTA — Alice Mae Zwiefel, 90, of Sparta passed Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at RBI Care Facility, rural Sparta. She was born March 3, 1930, to Jesse and Mittie (Lamb) Downing in Ontario, Wis. In 1947, she was united in marriage to Elwin Zwiefel in Ontario.
Alice was a cook at Fort McCoy State Patrol. She then worked at Northern Engraving in Sparta where she retired in 1990. After retiring, Alice and her husband spent the summer in Kewanee fishing and enjoying friends. In the winter, back in Sparta, they enjoyed Thirsty Thursday where she played cards with her family. Before retirement, Alice enjoyed Tuesdays playing golf with Jeannie, Laurice, and Patty. Her favorite day of the year was Mother’s Day when all the children brought her baskets of flowers that she hung under her car port.
Alice is survived by her children, Patricia (Daniel) Huizenga of Sparta, Dan (Kris) Zwiefel of Onalaska, Wis., Larry (Lana) Zwiefel of Sparta, Laurice (Bill) Moskal of Almena, Wis., Mark (Rose) Zwiefel of Sparta, Tony (Kim) Zwiefel of Centralia, Wash.; son-in-law, Daniel Hutchinson from Elizabeth, W.V. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren, with another great-grandchild on the way.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Mittie Downing; five sisters, Garnet, Irma, Elna, Nellie, Vera; two brothers, Jesse and Clois; her husband, Elwin; daughter, Delores Hutchison and grandson, Scott Langrehr.
Alice will be laid to rest at the Hilltop Rest Cemetery in Ontario. Services will be for immediate family only please due to Covid-19. Online condolences may be offered to Alice’s family at www.schanhoferfh.com.
The Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home, Sparta, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
