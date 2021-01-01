Allan Burkhalter

Allan R. Burkhalter, 70, of Tomah passed away Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. He was born Aug. 15, 1950, to Arley and Geraldine (Shutter) Burkhalter in Sparta.
Allan loved farming, hunting, and driving truck. He found great joy in helping his neighbors and friends.
He is survived by his loving wife, Connie; his children, Kevin (Meredith Grovesteen) Burkhalter and Kim (Jack) Head; and his grandchildren, Jordan (Lora) Burkhalter, Halle Burkhalter, Carver Burkhalter, and Robert, Owen, Sam, and Madeline Head, Caden and Madyson.
Private family services will be held at a later date. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.