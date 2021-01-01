Allan Burkhalter

Allan R. Burkhalter, 70, of Tomah passed away Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. He was born Aug. 15, 1950, to Arley and Geraldine (Shutter) Burkhalter in Sparta.

Allan loved farming, hunting, and driving truck. He found great joy in helping his neighbors and friends.

He is survived by his loving wife, Connie; his children, Kevin (Meredith Grovesteen) Burkhalter and Kim (Jack) Head; and his grandchildren, Jordan (Lora) Burkhalter, Halle Burkhalter, Carver Burkhalter, and Robert, Owen, Sam, and Madeline Head, Caden and Madyson.

Private family services will be held at a later date. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements.

