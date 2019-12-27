Alva 'Al' E. Rehberg
ONALASKA — Alva “Al” E. Rehberg, 88, passed away at his home in Onalaska Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.

A memorial service with full military honors will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 1 p.m. until the time of service Saturday, Jan. 11, at the funeral home. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

