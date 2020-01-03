ONALASKA — Alva “Al” E. Rehberg, 88, passed away at his home in Onalaska Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. He was born June 7, 1931, to Alva E. Rehberg Sr. and Helen (Steinmetz) Rehberg. Al was a 1949 graduate of Chippewa Falls High School and attended college at UW-Eau Claire. Al proudly enlisted in the Navy and later switched over to the Marines. While in the Marines, he served in Korea for four years.
Following his honorable discharge, he moved back to Wisconsin and began his career in Abbotsford, Wis., as a state patrol officer. It was here where he would meet his future wife, Bonnie Leichtnam. They were united in marriage July 13, 1963, in Iowa.
In 1964, he was assigned to the State Patrol Academy and they moved to Tomah. While in Tomah, Al worked for over 33 years, 17 of those years were spent running the state patrol academy as director of training, Captain. Upon his retirement, he received a Professor of Law Emeritus from UW-Wisconsin. He was the only non-lawyer in Wisconsin licensed to teach law at police academies throughout the State. He was considered one of the State’s leading legal experts on the 4th Amendment—search and seizure. Al also taught at tech schools throughout Wisconsin.
In his spare time, he loved fishing, washing his car, taking pictures, keeping up on case law and doing research for attorneys throughout the State. More than anything, Al loved caring for and spending time with his granddaughter, Danielle. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie; his children, Sherry (Dalton) Champion, Laurie (Jim) Corbett, Jeff Rehberg and Mike (Annie) Rehberg; grandchildren, Danielle (Markus), Abby, Andrew, Brian, Ruffina, Anna and Matthew; great-grandchildren, Zayden, Zyree, Zaxtyn, Tate, Miles, Hailey, Ella and Logan; a sister, Alice; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alva Sr. and Helen; sisters, Mary and Betty; and granddaughters, Julie and Jill.
A memorial service with full military honors will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 1 p.m. until the time of service Saturday, Jan. 11, at the funeral home. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
