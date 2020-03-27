CHICAGO — Alyson Robertson, of Chicago took her last breath surrounded by family and loved ones, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 3:45 p.m. Born in Madison, Wis., Dec. 29, 1974, Chicago became her home in 1984. Her love for swimming began with the South Shore Swim team and continued at Kenwood High School and then Hope College. At Hope, Alyson majored in chemistry and immediately found her life’s passion in the Teach for Chicago program. After teaching one year at Bogan High School she moved to Kennedy High School, where she has since been a beloved chemistry teacher and colleague.
Alyson’s battle with sarcoma began in 2018. She inspired all who knew her with her courage, strength, determination and grace. As a friend writes, “she was a person who made the lives of those she touched better. She fought bravely, always with a smile, always with hope.”
She was a beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, aunt, cousin, niece, friend and teacher. She is survived by her father, James M. Loehr; stepmother, Nancy Loehr; mother, Sylvia Robertson; stepfather, Gary Rayl; and siblings, Michelle Ninneman (Margaret Ninneman), Katie Loehr, Jason Rayl, Tiffany Rayl (Heather Gibson) and Jared Rayl; her aunt, Jean Roscovius; uncle, the Rev. Leslie Walck; cousins, Pat Davidson, Brian Roscovius and Callie Walck; and nieces, Christina and Annabel Ninneman. She is also survived by her beloved friend, James Mahay. Additionally, she is survived by her grandparents, James N. and Marlene Loehr. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, George and Zerma Robertson, Jerry and Doris Riggle, Edward and Wilma Rayl, Trygve and Lila Benson; and her aunt, Megan Walck.
A memorial service is planned for a later date at the University of Chicago Quadrangle Club.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages everyone who is able to donate blood in Alyson’s honor. Additionally contributions for chemistry lab equipment may be mailed to John F. Kennedy High School Science Program, Attn: Alyson Robertson Memorial Fund, 6325 W. 56th St., Chicago, Ill., 60638.
Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com.
