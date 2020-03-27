CHICAGO — Alyson Robertson, of Chicago took her last breath surrounded by family and loved ones, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 3:45 p.m. Born in Madison, Wis., Dec. 29, 1974, Chicago became her home in 1984. Her love for swimming began with the South Shore Swim team and continued at Kenwood High School and then Hope College. At Hope, Alyson majored in chemistry and immediately found her life’s passion in the Teach for Chicago program. After teaching one year at Bogan High School she moved to Kennedy High School, where she has since been a beloved chemistry teacher and colleague.

Alyson’s battle with sarcoma began in 2018. She inspired all who knew her with her courage, strength, determination and grace. As a friend writes, “she was a person who made the lives of those she touched better. She fought bravely, always with a smile, always with hope.”

