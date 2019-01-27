Amy Lynn Steele
CAMP DOUGLAS -- Amy Lynn Steele, 38, of Camp Douglas, daughter of Clint and Linda (Olson) Niebuhr, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, at the Sparta Hospital.
Amy was born Sept. 3, 1980, in Tomah, was baptized Nov. 30, 1980, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Hustler, Wis., and confirmed Oct. 27, 1996, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Tomah. Amy graduated high school from Tomah, in 1999.
Amy worked as a server at various places including, Burnstad's Café, Greenwood Café, Kozy's Pizza, Shipwreck Bay and most recently the Opera House. Amy had an infectious smile, was a people pleaser and would do whatever she could to help someone in need.
Amy loved her children more than life itself and was so proud of them. She enjoyed camping, especially at her Grandpa's (L.O.'s) Pond, spending time with family, any kind of arts and crafts and singing Karaoke.
Amy is survived by her parents; as well as her children, James, Serenity and Jacob, all of New Lisbon; siblings, Sara (Steele) Jensen of New Lisbon, Erica (Niebuhr) Marohl, of Baraboo, and Aaron Niebuhr of Wisconsin Dells; Grandma Hank, Grandma LouAnn; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews, including special nephews, Nathan and Clayton Jensen.
Preceding Amy in death is Grandpa Larry; a brother, Brian; a niece, Hailey; an uncle Craig; and great-grandma Rogge.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 310 West Elizabeth St., Tomah. Pastor Scott Mann will officiate. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday at the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church and from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials and donations to the family would be appreciated. The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, Tomah is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
