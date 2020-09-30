Andrew 'Andy' Scott Oswald (copy)

WARRENS -- Andrew “Andy” Scott Oswald, 33, of Warrens passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at his home unexpectedly, due to natural causes. He was born Jan. 13, 1987, to John “Shorty” and Dawn (Jensen) Oswald Jr. in La Crosse.
Andy was a 2005 graduate of Tomah High School. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and his ability to make people laugh. He was an avid hunter and fishermen and especially looked forward to camping trips with his brother, Russel. He worked for many years at Jensen Cranberry Bogs, as well as Johnson & Sons Excavating, and most recently for Modern Disposal. He formed many great friendships along the way with his coworkers. More than anything, Andy enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his three children, who meant the world to him. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his three children, Gabriel “Gabe” Oswald, Luke Oswald, and Chloe Oswald; his mother, Dawn Oswald; his brother, Russel Oswald and his son, Mason; his grandmother, Norma Oswald; his aunts and uncles, Gary (Rhonda) Jensen, Debbie (Jim) Hoffman, Judy Oswald Carlson; special cousins, Teresa (Matt) Forsberg, Reanna (Bryan) Beck, Julius (Sarah) Hoffman, Richard (Jess) Hoffman, Justin Parker, Crystal Parker, Mike Parker, and Katie (Jacob) Pease; along with many other cousins, relatives, and friends.
Andy was preceded in death by is father, John “Shorty” Oswald Jr.; and his grandparents, Roger and Donna Jensen; and John Oswald Sr.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Warrens. Pastor Kory Janneke officiated. Burial will follow in the Dannavang Cemetery, Warrens. Family and friends were invited for visitation from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah, and also from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church. For those in attendance, masks were encouraged but not required. The Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
