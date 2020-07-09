COLEMAN, Wis. -- Anita Yvonne Kaus, 62, of Coleman, went home to heaven Monday, July 6, 2020, at Aurora Bay Care Medical Center in Green Bay, Wis., after a long battle with cancer. She met every challenge with courage and dignity, and she will be missed by many.
Born to Aaron and Hazel (Witt) Pasch Jan. 22, 1958, Anita grew up on the family farm on South Ridge and graduated from Royall High School in Elroy, Wis., in 1976. She was baptized March 17, 1958, and confirmed April 30, 1972, at St. Matthew Ev. Lutheran Church, near Ontario. Her Christian faith continued to guide her throughout her life.
On Nov. 5, 1977, Anita married the love of her life, David William Kaus, also of South Ridge, at St. Matthew's. During the early years of their marriage, she worked at Merrick Foods, Hillsboro Hospital, and Kmart. In August 1984, she and David moved to Coleman and became members of the St. John Ev. Lutheran Church. There she served as a member of the Ladies Aid, the Church Choir, and the Ladies Aid Quilting Group. She worked primarily as a stay-at-home mom, while babysitting for local families before beginning a career at the Coleman Elementary School kitchen, where she served for 19 years. She was grateful for many wonderful friends from church, work, and the larger community.
She loved laughing, singing, dancing, baking, gardening, and being outside in the sunshine with her flowers. But she loved most of all God and her family.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, David Kaus of Coleman; their four children, Jeremy (Theresa) Kaus of Crivitz, Wis., Jonathan Kaus of Rochester, Minn., Daniel (Lacey) Kaus of Little Suamico, Wis., and Alaina Kaus of Americus, Ga.; their two grandchildren, Vanessa and Ryan Kaus of Crivitz; her mother, Hazel Pasch of Ontario; seven siblings, Christine (Gary) Larson of Sarasota, Fla., Ardell Davis of Eagan, Minn., Pauline (Doug) McCracken of Kendall, Shari Pasch of La Crosse, John Pasch of Ontario, Laurie (Tom) Waltemath of Camp Douglas, and Sheila (Tim) Forrest of Camp Douglas; one brother-in-law, Donald (Jeanette) Kaus of Tomah; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Aaron Pasch; parents-in-law, Louis and Dorothy Kaus; and sisters-in-law, Marion Finnigan and Carol Kaus.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Michael J. Volk and the team at Green Bay Oncology and Dr. Dhimant R. Patel and the team at Vince Lombardi Cancer Center, for helping Anita to fight her illness for 15 years.
Her life will continue to inspire those she knew and loved. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 9, at the Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home, Coleman. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 10, at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, Town of Grover. A second funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at St. Matthew Ev. Lutheran Church, Town of Wellington. Pastor Daniel Sargent will officiate both services. Following the second service, burial will be in the South Ridge Lutheran Cemetery, Town of Wellington. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 9 a.m. until the time of service Friday and Saturday at the church. Please visit RhodesCharapata.com to express online condolences.
