Anita Yvonne Kaus

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, David Kaus of Coleman; their four children, Jeremy (Theresa) Kaus of Crivitz, Wis., Jonathan Kaus of Rochester, Minn., Daniel (Lacey) Kaus of Little Suamico, Wis., and Alaina Kaus of Americus, Ga.; their two grandchildren, Vanessa and Ryan Kaus of Crivitz; her mother, Hazel Pasch of Ontario; seven siblings, Christine (Gary) Larson of Sarasota, Fla., Ardell Davis of Eagan, Minn., Pauline (Doug) McCracken of Kendall, Shari Pasch of La Crosse, John Pasch of Ontario, Laurie (Tom) Waltemath of Camp Douglas, and Sheila (Tim) Forrest of Camp Douglas; one brother-in-law, Donald (Jeanette) Kaus of Tomah; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Aaron Pasch; parents-in-law, Louis and Dorothy Kaus; and sisters-in-law, Marion Finnigan and Carol Kaus.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Michael J. Volk and the team at Green Bay Oncology and Dr. Dhimant R. Patel and the team at Vince Lombardi Cancer Center, for helping Anita to fight her illness for 15 years.