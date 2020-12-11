Ann L. Jerdee, 84, formerly of Tomah passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Harbor Chase Assisted Living in Shorewood, Wis., from complications of COVID-19. Ann was born Oct. 11, 1936, to Erwin and Mae (Chapman) Strodthoff in Manitowoc, Wis. She was raised in Manitowoc, Eagle River and Tomah.

Ann was a lifelong educator who fueled a love for learning in literally thousands of children across the state of Wisconsin. She received her bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, in the class of 1958. Upon graduation, she returned home to Tomah, teaching children in the elementary school of her adopted hometown for the next 20 years.

Ann had an insatiably curiosity and was an eager learner herself. She spent summers continuing her own schooling, working first on her master’s degree in elementary education, from the University Wisconsin- La Crosse (1966), and then earning a specialist in educational administration certification from UW-Madison. (1980).