WARRENS — Arletta “Leone” Pearson, 85, of Warrens passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse.
She was born Aug. 24, 1933, to Burton and Leah (Freeland) Higley in Poynette, Wis. After graduating high school, Leone attended Columbus Teacher School and later obtained a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. She dedicated her life to the education of children, first teaching in the country school in Columbia County and later as a fifth grade teacher for Warrens Elementary School, for over 25 years. On Dec. 28, 1957, Leone was united in marriage to Robert E. Pearson in Poynette.
Throughout their 62 years of marriage, Leone has been a devoted and loving wife, working side by side in the hay fields, driving tractor and baling hay, with Bob and although she would never admit it, her family knew she loved to be out there helping. Leone loved to teach, from teaching formal education to knitting and crocheting, if she had a willing learner, she would take the time and had the patience to teach just about anyone.
She had a talent for the arts and enjoyed baking and decorating cakes and making delicious cookies. As an avid quilter, Leone has made countless quilts for friends and family, tables runners and potatoes bags are just a few of the many items she has made over the years.
She was a faithful and devoted member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, a member of the Retired Teachers Association and a 4-H Leader for many years.
Leone had a true Norwegian spirit; a strong, determined and unwavering woman, she has touched the lives of many.
She is survived by her husband, Robert, of Warrens; two children, Jeanette Sullivan and Keith (Debra) Pearson, both of Warrens; three grandchildren, Courtney Pearson of Madison, Wis., Katelyn Pearson of River Falls and Joshua (Jennifer) Hake of Tulsa, Okla.; and a great-granddaughter, Blaze Hake; three siblings, Ray Higley of Portage, Betty (Leon) Brickl of Rochelle, Ill., and Judy (Charles) Grotzke of Princeton. She is further survived brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Michael Sullivan; and six siblings.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, 4285 US-12, Warrens. Pastor Mark Wilkens will officiate. Burial will be in Warren-Mills Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation from 4 p.m. until 7pm at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau Street, Tomah and on Tuesday at the church from 10am until the time of the service Monday. Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
