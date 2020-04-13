WARRENS — Arlie C. Church, 87, of Warrens passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at his home with his family by his side. He was born Oct. 18, 1932, in Twin Lakes, Wis., to Grant Alva and Bessie Estelle (Pickering) Church. In October of 1950, he married the love of his life, Patricia West. She preceded him in death April 25, 2019.

Arlie was a member of the Rochester Agriculture High School graduating class of 1951. He worked for over 40 years at Wisconsin Southern Center in Kansasville, as a teacher for children with special needs. He and Patricia loved being outdoors. Arlie enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding around in the woods of his 40 acres on his gator. You could find him tinkering on small engines in his garage all the time in his younger days. In the retirement years, he and Patricia liked watching the hummingbirds, cardinals and orioles together. They mostly loved watching their children grow with their own families. They were very proud of the legacy of love the two of them created. Arlie loved all the time spent with his grandkids, great-grandkids and great-great-grandkids. He will be dearly missed but is joined with his loving wife, in Heaven.