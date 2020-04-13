WARRENS — Arlie C. Church, 87, of Warrens passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at his home with his family by his side. He was born Oct. 18, 1932, in Twin Lakes, Wis., to Grant Alva and Bessie Estelle (Pickering) Church. In October of 1950, he married the love of his life, Patricia West. She preceded him in death April 25, 2019.
Surviving are his children, Linda (John) DeGroot of Chippewa Falls, Wis., Connie (Kevan) Rusk of Burlington, Wis., Mike Church of Bloomer, Wis., Julie (Steve) Norgelos of Paris, Wis., Kay (Dave) Lorenz of Hazelhurst, Wis., Joe (Jess) Church of Bloomer, Mary (Kevin) McNamara of Kansasville, Wis., and Shelby Church of Kansasville; 19 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren;four great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Bonnie Bee Rozelle, Bruce Jack (Bev) Church and William Franklin (Mary) Church; sisters-in-law, Dorothy (Hubert) Pezzi and Theresa (Hank) Hoffman; brothers-in-law, Bill Martin, Jim Mutter and Bob Gunderson; as well as nieces, nephews, other loving relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia; parents; siblings, Betty Lou (Hank) Degrave, Lettie Gen (Joe) Carney, Grant (Doxanne) Church, Jr., and Gloria Constance (Al) Ihnen; brother-in-law, Carl Rozelle; sisters-in-law, Beverly Mutter and Adele Gunderson.
Arlie was a member of the Rochester Agriculture High School graduating class of 1951. He worked for over 40 years at Wisconsin Southern Center in Kansasville, as a teacher for children with special needs. He and Patricia loved being outdoors. Arlie enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding around in the woods of his 40 acres on his gator. You could find him tinkering on small engines in his garage all the time in his younger days. In the retirement years, he and Patricia liked watching the hummingbirds, cardinals and orioles together. They mostly loved watching their children grow with their own families. They were very proud of the legacy of love the two of them created. Arlie loved all the time spent with his grandkids, great-grandkids and great-great-grandkids. He will be dearly missed but is joined with his loving wife, in Heaven.
Private family services will be held and Arlie will be laid to rest at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Tomah. Monsignor Richard Gilles will officiate the graveside rites. The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements and encourages you to sign the online guest book, leave memories and comforting messages to the family and share photos on their website at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.