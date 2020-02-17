Barbara A. Semrau, 77, of Tomah passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at the Morrow Home in Sparta. She was born Feb. 15, 1942, in Milwaukee, to Michael and Margaret (Saboeren) Butschli. Barbara was a 1960 graduate of Pius XI Catholic High School in Milwaukee. Following graduation, she worked for Milwaukee Western Bank in the Installment Loan Department for 13 years. In 1973, she started working for Partners Mutual Insurance Company, in Waukesha, Wis. She worked in the Word Processing and Claims Department for 31 years, before retiring.
On Aug. 26, 1967, she was united in marriage to Douglas Semrau at Christ King Catholic Church in Wauwatosa, Wis. She was a member of St. Agnes’ Catholic Church, when she and her husband lived in Brookfield, Wis. After retirement they moved and built a home west of Tomah. Barbara was an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, where she and Doug were active in various church capacities, counting offerings given to the church on Sundays. She was past president and member of the Parish Council of Catholic Women (PCCW) and also a member of the St. Francis Guild.
Barb and Doug enjoyed traveling, spending winters in Florida, with family and also vacationing in the western states, with family and friends. She enjoyed theater, arts and crafts and enjoyed tending to her flower gardens.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Margaret. She is survived by her husband, Doug; sister-in-law, Janice (Timothy) Henschel; nieces, Stephanie Henschel and Sarah (Travis) Peterson; nephew, Nicholas Henschel; great-nieces, Kendra and Taylor Peterson; great-nephews, Brock and Kolten Peterson; cousins, other relatives and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10.30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Queen of the Apostles Parish in Tomah. Monsignor Richard Gilles will officiate. Burial will follow in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Tomah. Family and friends are invited for rosary and visitation from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. with rosary to be held at 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17. Family and friends are also invited for visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the church. Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
