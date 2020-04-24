× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TOMAH — Becky Ann Pasch, 61, of Tomah passed away Friday, April 13, 2020, at the Meadowbrook Rehabilitation Center in Black River Falls, where she was receiving therapy after having a stroke. She was born in Sparta, to Mr. Melvin and Irene Pasch Jan. 12, 1959.She graduated from Sparta High School. She has worked for Walmart for the last 15 years.

She is survived by four brothers, Marvin Pasch of Kenosha, Wis., Wayne Pasch of New Lisbon, Wis., Donnie Pasch of Madison, Wis., and Gary Pasch of Onalaska. She is preceded in death by her sisters, Shirley Linenberg, Vickie Miller, Roxann Gibeaut and Rosemary Reinhart; also by her brothers, Robert Pasch, Ronnie Pasch and Earl Pasch.

Becky Ann Pasch will be cremated but due to the Covid-19 virus pandemic there will be no services held. She is to be buried next to her mother, Irene and her brother, Robert, at the St. John’s Cemetery in Sparta. She will be missed by family and friends.