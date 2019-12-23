Belinda A. Myers, 50, of Tomah passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. She was born Aug. 24, 1969, to David and Dorothy (Creighbaum) Evans in California.

Belinda worked for the Tomah School District, where she adored her students. She was a kind, caring, and loving wife, mother, daughter, and sister. Belinda was the glue that held her family together, always putting others before herself. She found great joy in giving gifts and seeing the joy it brought to people. She loved to shop, especially at antique stores, and had a wide array of jewelry she owned. She will be dearly missed by all her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Robert; her son, Jake; her mother, Dorothy; her siblings, Janelle (Rafael) Faulkner-Rodriquez and Earl (Staci) Evans; special uncle, Donald (Rosalie) Evans; sister-in-law, Rosie (Tom) Yodice; her best friend, Christina Gardini; and her entire family; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father; and her dog, Buddy.

Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Pastor Bob Streeter will officiate. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

