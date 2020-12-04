Bernard Rodefer

ONTARIO — Bernard “Bernie” L. Rodefer, 79, of Ontario died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at MCHS Franciscan Healthcare in La Crosse. He was born June 17, 1941, to Vernon and Gwenyth (Rattle) Rodefer in Tomah. He was a member of the Tomah Senior High School Graduating class of 1959. After high school he moved up to Stoughton, Wis., and started a barn painting business. In October of 1966, he was drafted into the U.S. Army. His military service included two tours in the Vietnam War, a tour in Fairbanks, Alaska, and a tour in Germany. He retired from the Army May 30, 1996, after 28 years of service. He was a past commander of Grassman-Sowle-Larsen-Senz American Legion Post #201, a member of the Curtis-McNutt Post #1382, a member of the Vietnam Color Guard, a member of Bredlow-Ewin American Legion Post #467, and a member of firing squad.

Bernie retired from Fort McCoy, in 2000 and was called back to work and again retired in 2002. Bernie had an entrepreneurial spirit and a few of his businesses were the North Tomah Auto, the Hometown Family Car Wash, where he retired in 1994. He was united in marriage to Susan Abney, March 7, 1981, at Fort McCoy. He loved the outdoors and took hunting trips to Wyoming and South Dakota, and fishing in Canada, he especially loved bow hunting. He could make just about anything out of wood, and made furniture, cabinets, counter tops and tables. He was a faithful member of the Faith Independent Baptist Church. Bernie had a loving and caring spirit and was always volunteering and willing to help anyone.