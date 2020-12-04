Bernard Rodefer

ONTARIO — Bernard “Bernie” L. Rodefer, 79, of Ontario died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at MCHS Franciscan Healthcare in La Crosse. He was born June 17, 1941, to Vernon and Gwenyth (Rattle) Rodefer in Tomah. He was a member of the Tomah Senior High School Graduating class of 1959. After high school he moved up to Stoughton, Wis., and started a barn painting business. In October of 1966, he was drafted into the U.S. Army. His military service included two tours in the Vietnam War, a tour in Fairbanks, Alaska, and a tour in Germany. He retired from the Army May 30, 1996, after 28 years of service. He was a past commander of Grassman-Sowle-Larsen-Senz American Legion Post #201, a member of the Curtis-McNutt Post #1382, a member of the Vietnam Color Guard, a member of Bredlow-Ewin American Legion Post #467, and a member of firing squad.
Bernie retired from Fort McCoy, in 2000 and was called back to work and again retired in 2002. Bernie had an entrepreneurial spirit and a few of his businesses were the North Tomah Auto, the Hometown Family Car Wash, where he retired in 1994. He was united in marriage to Susan Abney, March 7, 1981, at Fort McCoy. He loved the outdoors and took hunting trips to Wyoming and South Dakota, and fishing in Canada, he especially loved bow hunting. He could make just about anything out of wood, and made furniture, cabinets, counter tops and tables. He was a faithful member of the Faith Independent Baptist Church. Bernie had a loving and caring spirit and was always volunteering and willing to help anyone.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Susan of Ontario; Donna (Bruce) Hobbs of Arizona, David (Pamela) Rodefer of Colorado, Debbie (Bill) Ball of Arizona, Dennise Braly of Colorado, Greg (Mindy) Yahnke of Minnesota, Amy Bishop of Oregon, Wis., Elizabeth (Peter) Koepke of Beaver Dam, Wis., Mike Rodefer of Ontario, Jessica (Brent) Richburg of Ohio, Pete (Nickie) Badaluco of Tomah, Sandala (John) Yarrington of Sparta; a sister, Nancy Daniels of Medford; a brother, Terry (Linda) Rodefer of Warrens; 28 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by parents; a brother, Vernon; a nephew, Terry; and infant twin great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. noon Friday, Dec. 4, at Faith Independent Baptist Church, 501 E. South St. Ontario. Pastor Michael T. Gjefle will officiate. Military honors by the Bredlow-Ewing American Legion Post #467. Burial will be at a later date.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 10:30 a.m. Friday, until the time of the service.
Online condolences may be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com. The Smith-Nelson Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
