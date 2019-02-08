Bernice "Bernie" Zellmer

Bernice “Bernie” I. Zellmer (nee Westpfahl), was called home to the Lord Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. Bernice passed away peacefully at Cedar Community in West Bend, with her family at her side.
Bernice was born Oct. 22, 1937, in Tomah, the daughter of the late Herbert and Irene (nee Schmieder) Westpfahl. Bernice grew up in Tomah and attended St. Mary’s Catholic Grade School. She graduated from Tomah High School in 1955 and continued with her education pursuing a degree in rural education, graduating from UW-River Falls, in 1958. Bernice married Charles Zellmer and moved to Ellsworth, Wis. They later moved to Brown Deer, Wis., where Bernice continued to raise their family and lived for over 25 years. She loved playing cards and games, assemble puzzles, reading and above all else, spending time with family as often as possible. She was very loving, giving and was a very proud and devout Catholic.
Those Bernice leaves behind to cherish her memory include four children, Dave (Lori) Zellmer of Warsaw, Ind., Brian (Terry) Zellmer of Waubeka, Wis., Jeff (Antonette) Zellmer of Random Lake, Wis., and Craig Zellmer of West Bend; seven grandchildren, Matt (Jenny) Rasmussen, Joey (Savong) Zellmer, Alyssa (Korey) Neubauer, Ashley Zellmer, Miranda Zellmer, Mallory Zellmer and stepgrandson, Anthony Cerasoli; six great-grandchildren, Alex, Grant, Syrus, Ciara, Kaedence and Gesaeda; two sisters, Jean (John) Muehlenkamp and Pat (Chuck) Scheckel; and many other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Bernice was preceded in death by her brother, Bob Westpfahl; her grandparents, Victor and Elizabeth Schmieder and August and Ella Westpfahl; and an infant sister, Mary Ellen Westpfahl.
A Catholic Mass for Bernice will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at Queen Of The Apostles Catholic Church, 315 Monroe St., in Tomah, with Monsignor Richard Gilles officiating. Cremation will follow the traditional service and burial of Bernice’s remains will be at 11 a.m. Friday in the parish cemetery.
Bernice’s family will greet relatives and friends from 3 p.m. until the time of Mass, Thursday, Feb. 21, at the church.
The Myrhum Patten Miller and Kietzer Funeral Homes and Torkelson Funeral Homes have been entrusted with Bernie’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com and www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.