Bertha M. Fowler

She was united in marriage to Virgil Fowler Dec. 29, 1944. They renewed their wedding vows March 11, 1950, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church and were married for 66 years. He preceded her in death July 25, 2011. Together they lived in Pardeeville, Wyeville, Wilton and Ontario, before residing in Tomah. She was a faithful member of St. John’s the Baptist Catholic Church in Wilton and later at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Tomah. Bertha was a selfless person who gave of herself as she raised her children. She and Virgil took in many foster children to provide them temporary stable, loving homes, until they were placed in their forever homes. She never turned anyone away. Friends and extended family members felt the love she gave.