Bertha M. Fowler, 93, of Tomah died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, with one of her daughters by her side, at the Morrow Home in Sparta. She was born to Charles and Florence (Parker) Friedl Aug. 5, 1926, in Elroy, Wis.
She was united in marriage to Virgil Fowler Dec. 29, 1944. They renewed their wedding vows March 11, 1950, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church and were married for 66 years. He preceded her in death July 25, 2011. Together they lived in Pardeeville, Wyeville, Wilton and Ontario, before residing in Tomah. She was a faithful member of St. John’s the Baptist Catholic Church in Wilton and later at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Tomah. Bertha was a selfless person who gave of herself as she raised her children. She and Virgil took in many foster children to provide them temporary stable, loving homes, until they were placed in their forever homes. She never turned anyone away. Friends and extended family members felt the love she gave.
She is survived by her children, Alan (Peggy) of Tomah, Nikki (David) Houzner of Elroy, Kay (David) Larson of Tomah, Todd (Beth Hanson) of Janesville, Wis., Duane of Tomah, Dennis (Tracy) of Kendall and Lynn (David) Nuccio of Burnsville, Minn.; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, that she loved very much; a brother-in-law, Harold (June) Fowler of Warrens; along with nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband, Virgil, she was preceded in death by an infant son, John; her parents; her siblings, Edna Miller, Floyd Friedl, Hazel Imhoff, John Friedl, Gifford Friedl, James Friedl, Russell Friedl, Robert Friedl, Margaret Johnson and Norman Friedl; many brothers and sisters-in-law.
A private Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11:30 a.m. May 16, at the Queen of Apostles Parish at St. Mary’s, 315 W. Monroe St., Tomah. Monsignor Richard Gilles officiated. Burial was in the Pine Grove Cemetery in the town of Scott.
Please visit the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home Face book page to view. The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements and encourages you to sign the online guest book, leave memories and comforting messages to the family, and share photos on their website at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
