WILTON — Betty J. Prell, 87, of Wilton died Friday, May 22, 2020, at Elroy Health Services. She was born June 10, 1932, to Louis and Leona (Larson) Loging. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hustler.
Betty was united in marriage to Floyd Prell Oct. 7, 1950, at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church in Hustler. Floyd preceded her in death Nov. 26, 2014. They farmed together on several different farms, before settling near Hoffman Corner’s, in the town of Wellington. Floyd and Betty enjoyed traveling to the mountains, playing cards and spending time with their children and grandchildren. Betty especially loved completing jigsaw puzzles and usually had one scattered on a card table in the living room. She was a faithful member of St. Matthew’s Ev. Lutheran Church and active in the Ladies Aid. She was a devoted wife, a loving mother and grandmother, who will be sadly missed by all that knew and loved her.
She is survived by three sons, Conrad (Connie) of Hillsboro, Kermit (Brenda) and Marlin (Betty Mae) both of Kendall; a daughter, Genise (Scott) Witt of Ontario; 13 grandchildren, Bryan (Becky) Prell of Sauk Rapids, Minn., their children, Aeryn, Joshua and Levi; a granddaughter, Elizabeth Prell of Hillsboro; and a grandson, Nathan (Melissa) Prell and their children, Autumn, Anaya, Emma and Evelyn of Stevens Point, Wis.; a granddaughter, Tara (Shannon) Mayberry of Onalaska and their children, Austine, Harmony, Draven, Sophia and Sebastian; a granddaughter, Shaunte`(Nick) Goins of Holmen, their children, Taylor and Dustin; a grandson, David (Jessica) Prell of Sun Prairie, Wis., their children, Destiny, David and Adeja; a grandson, Mitchell (Amy) Prell of St. Charles, Minn., their children, Drake (great-granddaughter, Aspen), Lydia, Reilen; grandsons, Charlie (Lynz) Prell of Carol Stream, Ill.; and Tim Prell of Kendall; granddaughters, Melissa Prell of Sun Prairie; Nikki (Sam) Witt Penwell and their daughter, Keira of Madison, Wis.,; Rachel (Derek) Salter of Verona; and Sarah (Aaron) Schmitz and their son, Tanner of Ontario; one sister, Carmin (Ken) Nelson of La Crosse; two sisters-in-law, Janice Prell of Tomah and Gladys Loging of New Lisbon; and many other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Ryker Timothy Prell; and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
A private family funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 24, at the St. Matthew Ev. Lutheran Church, South Ridge. Pastor Larry Neitzel officiated. The public was invited to the graveside services Sunday, May 24, at the South Ridge Lutheran Cemetery and were encouraged to use CDC recommended guidelines for social distance and safety measures.
Online condolences may be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com. The Smith-Nelson Funeral Home, Wilton is assisting the family with the arrangements.
