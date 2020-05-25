× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WILTON — Betty J. Prell, 87, of Wilton died Friday, May 22, 2020, at Elroy Health Services. She was born June 10, 1932, to Louis and Leona (Larson) Loging. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hustler.

Betty was united in marriage to Floyd Prell Oct. 7, 1950, at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church in Hustler. Floyd preceded her in death Nov. 26, 2014. They farmed together on several different farms, before settling near Hoffman Corner’s, in the town of Wellington. Floyd and Betty enjoyed traveling to the mountains, playing cards and spending time with their children and grandchildren. Betty especially loved completing jigsaw puzzles and usually had one scattered on a card table in the living room. She was a faithful member of St. Matthew’s Ev. Lutheran Church and active in the Ladies Aid. She was a devoted wife, a loving mother and grandmother, who will be sadly missed by all that knew and loved her.