Beverley J. (Hart) Wood, 77, of Tomah went to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018.
She was born Jan. 13, 1941, the 14th of 16 children born to Riley J. Hart and Eva A. (Vroman) Hart. Beverley attended Tomah schools. She moved to Rockford, Ill., in 1959 and married Robert H. Wood March 24, 1969, they divorced in 1991. Bev worked many years as a small motors and aircraft components assembler at Barber-Colman Company, until the birth of their son, Corey J. Wood in 1971. She was also employed at Ben Franklin, Osco Drug and CVS, retiring in 2010. She later worked for Rockford Public Schools District 205.
Bev died at Swedish American Hospital in Rockford, due to complications following a stroke. Corey would like to thank the doctors and nurses of Swedish American Hospital for the kindness and care offered in the ER and CCU, as well as the many friends and relatives who have offered their condolences and support.
She was a fun loving friend to many and enjoyed the “Cranberry Festivals” in Warrens, with her niece, Mary Brehm. Corey was always the light of her life.
Bev is survived by her son, Corey; sisters, Donna Cotnom, Patricia Arndt, Betty Muehlenkamp; brother, Kenneth Hart; along with several in-laws; nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Arja Welch, Verna Burrows, Bernice Harmon, June Voelzke, Arlieta Finegan, Bernadine Schubert, Carol Reed, Anna Hart and Rita Zahrte; brothers, Ronald Hart and David Hart.
Cremation will be conducted at the Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, on Mulford Ave., in Rockford, with possibly a memorial service at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.