Beverly Ann Lane

Beverly was a giving person in nature, as she started to pursue a career in nursing, when marriage and being a mother replaced that passion. Later as the kids got older, with her astute organization and math skills, she became one of the first female logistics supply inventory managers at General Electric in Chicago. Her God given purpose was placed in front of her, that of being an extremely gifted craft sewer. She designed and sewed over 1000 blankets of love for the orphans overseas, the elderly in nursing homes, the sick children in hospitals, and blankets for the bunk beds at Prairie State Christian Church Camp. She had her own chapter of Binky Patrol-Comforting Covers. She received a letter of thanks from Dr. Patch Adams for her labor of love that she showered on so many. She could whip up just about anything, little wristlets, before they were popular, tote bags for the kids and adults, rag dolls; just give her a minute, she could visualize it and make it. Her trademark was a heart, so rightfully fitting. She volunteered at her churches The Upper Room in Paxton and Bible Evangelical Free Church Tomah, making costumes for church plays, meals for the bereaved and enjoyed being a member of OWLS.