Beverly Ann Lane, 82, of Tomah passed away peacefully and without pain from COVID, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at the Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse. She was born Jan. 13, 1938, in Chicago, Ill., to the late George and Francis Lane (Lucas).
Beverly was a giving person in nature, as she started to pursue a career in nursing, when marriage and being a mother replaced that passion. Later as the kids got older, with her astute organization and math skills, she became one of the first female logistics supply inventory managers at General Electric in Chicago. Her God given purpose was placed in front of her, that of being an extremely gifted craft sewer. She designed and sewed over 1000 blankets of love for the orphans overseas, the elderly in nursing homes, the sick children in hospitals, and blankets for the bunk beds at Prairie State Christian Church Camp. She had her own chapter of Binky Patrol-Comforting Covers. She received a letter of thanks from Dr. Patch Adams for her labor of love that she showered on so many. She could whip up just about anything, little wristlets, before they were popular, tote bags for the kids and adults, rag dolls; just give her a minute, she could visualize it and make it. Her trademark was a heart, so rightfully fitting. She volunteered at her churches The Upper Room in Paxton and Bible Evangelical Free Church Tomah, making costumes for church plays, meals for the bereaved and enjoyed being a member of OWLS.
When COVID hit, despite her battle with fibromyalgia she made 100+ face masks. Her personal hobbies were the love for gardening, she had quite the green thumb and crocheting; both of which she had to give up with much sadness. She has impacted so many people through her life’s journey, that she will be missed deeply by her family and friends. Thank you to all her friends for the companionship you shared with her, from drives to church, groceries, haircuts, assisting her in the apartment, just being a true friend to her.
She is survived by her six children, 14 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren, Ricky and Sherry Green, RJ, Nicholas (Hickory Hills, Ill.), Gary and Karey Green, Jodie(Glenn); London, Amanda (Mike), Lahna, Elsie, Audrey, Maxy (Lockport, Ill.), Judy and Larry Ratajczak, Eric, Chris, Amy(Cal), Bella, Ellie and Evy, Gretchen(Cory); Colton, Beau, Nash (Appleton, Wis.), Mary and Rob Nimon, Kylie (Ahren) and Chelsey (Paxton, Ill.), Cheryl and Larry Quarles, Bradley, Tylor, Andrew (Tomah) and Brian Overbey and his fiancé, Ashley Schurman (Trego, Wis.). Beverly was the oldest with six surviving brothers, Bob (Diane) Biloxi, Miss., Bill (Vicki) Stanton, Calif., Ken(Denise) Chicago, Ill., Tom(Gail) Midland, Mich., Jim (Janetta (deceased)) Sturgis, Ky., and Mike(Ramona) Temescal Valley, Calif.
Due to COVID concerns, a private service will be held Monday, Oct. 5, at the Torkelson Funeral Home. Those in attendance are encouraged to wear a face mask and respect social distancing guidelines. A recording of Beverly’s services will be uploaded onto the Torkelson Funeral Home website for anyone unable to attend. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at http://www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
