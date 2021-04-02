Life-long resident of Tomah, Beverly Ann McFarlane, died with her family by her side Monday, March 29, 2021, of complications related to diabetes.
In life, the Bev was a force of nature; she did things the way she wanted to do them and on her own terms. She was born the middle daughter of three Nov. 6, 1942, to Roy “Babe” and Colene (Lambert) Harp. She would fondly recall involving her sisters in mischief, laughing loudly when remembering schemes to frighten their grandmother.
While she loved to have fun, Bev will be remembered by many as an industrious and valued colleague. Bev graduated from Tomah High School on a Friday in 1960 and started her job the following Monday. She continued working for 10 years, leaving only when she was expecting her only child, Jim. She returned to work shortly after his birth, this time at Fort McCoy. She rarely missed a day of work, consistently earned merit awards, and earned the respect and friendship of her mostly male coworkers. She was considered one of the guys and played cribbage, bridge, and euchre, with them almost every day at lunch.
When asked, she’d unironically say that her favorite thing about being a mother was “the responsibility of it all.” She became a single mother early on. She made it a point at the end of a long work day to put on a baseball glove and help Jim practice his batting and fielding. She respected Jim’s privacy and independence while remaining available and present to lend a word of advice when asked.
Bev loved America, and expected everyone else to love it, too. Her house was filled with bald eagles. Her red, white, and blue décor spilled out onto her porch. If you called her on the phone, you could hear Fox News blaring in the background. Spending time with Bev often meant sitting outside on her deck (where you’d better be prepared to talk about current events and politics); playing cards (it was her philosophy that you never let someone win, even when teaching her son or granddaughter); or playing slots at the casino. She quietly supported so many charities that her mailbox was usually stuffed with requests and thank-you notes.
Bev never forgot to send greeting cards for birthdays, anniversaries, and graduations. In her usual plan-ahead fashion, she kept a stash of cards so that she would always be prepared. Fellow shoppers could hear her chuckling to herself on the card aisle of Walmart—she bought and sent a new card almost weekly.
Bev is survived by her son and granddaughter, Jim and Holly McFarlane; both of her sisters, Roxie O’Connor and Brenda Solum; and her nieces, Debbie Bauer and Lisa Scheitler.
The family asks that any donations go to the Wounded Warrior Project, and that you send a card to someone you love in her honor.
The family will celebrate her life at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, at Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Pastor Bob Streeter will officiate. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 1 p.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. The Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
