Beverly Ann McFarlane

Bev loved America, and expected everyone else to love it, too. Her house was filled with bald eagles. Her red, white, and blue décor spilled out onto her porch. If you called her on the phone, you could hear Fox News blaring in the background. Spending time with Bev often meant sitting outside on her deck (where you’d better be prepared to talk about current events and politics); playing cards (it was her philosophy that you never let someone win, even when teaching her son or granddaughter); or playing slots at the casino. She quietly supported so many charities that her mailbox was usually stuffed with requests and thank-you notes.

Bev never forgot to send greeting cards for birthdays, anniversaries, and graduations. In her usual plan-ahead fashion, she kept a stash of cards so that she would always be prepared. Fellow shoppers could hear her chuckling to herself on the card aisle of Walmart—she bought and sent a new card almost weekly.

Bev is survived by her son and granddaughter, Jim and Holly McFarlane; both of her sisters, Roxie O’Connor and Brenda Solum; and her nieces, Debbie Bauer and Lisa Scheitler.

The family asks that any donations go to the Wounded Warrior Project, and that you send a card to someone you love in her honor.

The family will celebrate her life at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, at Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Pastor Bob Streeter will officiate. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 1 p.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. The Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.