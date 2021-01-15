Beverly Drew, 96, of Tomah passed away Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Touch of Home in Tomah. She was born Jan. 4, 1925, to Claire and Grace Olive (Kuckuck) Griggs, in Tomah.
Beverly was united in marriage to Oliver Drew, Dec. 18, 1943, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Tomah. She worked at Kroger grocery in Tomah for 15 years, until Kroger’s left Tomah. She then went to work at the Cash Store for 10 years and as a cook for Tomah schools for 10 years, until her retirement in 1987.
Bev was active in many organizations. She was a member of the Tomah Lioness, an honorary life member of the VFW Auxiliary #1382, American Legion Auxiliary #201 and the St. Mary’s PCCW. She also enjoyed bowling, camping, fishing and being outdoors gardening her flowers. She especially loved spending time and playing games with her granddaughter, Jenny, and her three great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Janet (Dennis) Koranda of Tomah; granddaughter, Jennifer (Tony) Martin; three great-grandchildren, Alex, Jason and Lexi Martin; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Oliver; and her siblings, Lyle Griggs, Harold Griggs and Claire (LeNor) Griggs, Elva (Emil) Prise, Ruth (Marvin) Neubauer and Carol (Arlan) Roeske.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, at Queen of the Apostles Parish in Tomah. Monsignor David Kunz will officiate. Burial will follow in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Tomah. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday, with a rosary beginning 9:30 a.m. at the church.
The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.