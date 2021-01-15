Beverly Drew, 96, of Tomah passed away Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Touch of Home in Tomah. She was born Jan. 4, 1925, to Claire and Grace Olive (Kuckuck) Griggs, in Tomah.

Beverly was united in marriage to Oliver Drew, Dec. 18, 1943, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Tomah. She worked at Kroger grocery in Tomah for 15 years, until Kroger’s left Tomah. She then went to work at the Cash Store for 10 years and as a cook for Tomah schools for 10 years, until her retirement in 1987.

Bev was active in many organizations. She was a member of the Tomah Lioness, an honorary life member of the VFW Auxiliary #1382, American Legion Auxiliary #201 and the St. Mary’s PCCW. She also enjoyed bowling, camping, fishing and being outdoors gardening her flowers. She especially loved spending time and playing games with her granddaughter, Jenny, and her three great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Janet (Dennis) Koranda of Tomah; granddaughter, Jennifer (Tony) Martin; three great-grandchildren, Alex, Jason and Lexi Martin; along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Oliver; and her siblings, Lyle Griggs, Harold Griggs and Claire (LeNor) Griggs, Elva (Emil) Prise, Ruth (Marvin) Neubauer and Carol (Arlan) Roeske.