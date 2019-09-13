NORWALK — Beverly J. Haldeman, 83, of rural Norwalk passed away peacefully at the Serenity House in Tomah Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, with her family by her side.
Beverly was born July 2, 1936, to Harvey and Flora (Hanson) Hansen in Racine, Wis. She graduated from Park High School in 1954. After working for a few years, she attended UW-Madison and graduated in 1961, with a degree in communication sciences and disorders and later received her masters from UW-Eau Claire. She was a speech and language pathologist for over 58 years, first for Sauk County Schools, then the Tomah School District and finally for the Norwalk Ontario Wilton School District, up until June of this year.
In 1957, she met Donald Haldeman on a blind date. After going their separate ways, four years later, fate brought them back together and they were married March 17, 1962 in Baraboo, Wis.
She loved her job, especially the kids she worked with. The city girl quickly learned how to milk cows, but could never quite master driving a tractor. She enjoyed cross stitching, reading, mowing the lawn, cleaning the dairy, shopping for a bargain and visiting with anyone and everyone. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Beverly is survived by her husband, Donald; her daughter, Deborah (Alan) Ferries; her grandchildren, Matthew Ferries, Chelsea (Joel) Dubiel and Jordan (Brooke) Ferries; and her great-grandchildren, Henry Dubiel and Jaylen Ferries. She is further survived by her sisters-in-law, Nancy Hansen and Sharon Tourville.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Jim Hansen; and her brother-in-law, Tom Tourville.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at the Serenity House for their compassion and care.
A service celebrating Beverly’s life will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church, Ridgeville, 21693 County Hwy. A, Tomah. The Reverend Robert Gerke will officiate. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Norwalk Public Library and/or the Tomah Hospice Touch in Beverly’s name.
The Coulee Region Cremation Group, Onalaska is assisting the family with arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.