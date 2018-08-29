Beverly Sowle

Beverly Ann Sowle, 80, of Tomah, passed away Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, at the Cranberry Court Assisted Living in Tomah.
She was born Oct. 20, 1937, to Lawrence and Jeannette (Starr) Tews.
Bev was united in marriage to Arthur Sowle at the Republican House in Ripon, Wis., May 21, 1956. Art and Bev purchased the Hillside Motel in 1966. In 1988, they started the Brentwood Inn.
She is survived by her son, Tenno (Denise) Sowle of Tomah; grandchildren, Ty (Natolie) Sowle of Minneapolis, and Tara Sowle of Scottsdale, Ariz.; brothers, Leonard, Roger and Glenn Tews; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Jeannette; her husband, Art; and sons, Todd and Torin.
Funeral services will be held at noon Thursday, Aug. 30, at the First United Methodist Church in Tomah. Pastor Krysta Deede will officiate. Burial will be held in the Mount Vernon Cemetery, Tomah. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the church.
The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
