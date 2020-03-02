Billie Kay Wagoner
TOMAH/MORRIS, Ill. — Billie Kay Wagoner, 86, of Tomah, formerly of Morris passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at the Serenity House in Tomah. She was born Jan. 21, 1934, in Jonesboro, Ark., to Claude and Emma (Miles) Hart. She married William Lee Caldwell in the fall of 1950.

Surviving are her daughter, Adonna (John) Jaskolski of Tomah; grandchildren, Jenn Rink and Angela (Todd) Noe of Morris, Corey (Ann) Jaskolski and Jeremy (Heather) Jaskolski of Delafield, Wis., Amber (Matt) Koppenhafer and Ashley Berland of Colorado; 14 great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Ann Haggenmacher of Jonesboro; and many other loving relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her husbands, William Lee Caldwell and Clyde Wagoner; son, Rick Lee Caldwell; and five siblings.

Billie was a member of the Bible Ev. Free Church in Tomah and attended services by Gloria Dei, while living at Liberty Village. She enjoyed Bible study and was a member of O.W.L.S. Prior to retirement Billie owned AD’s Place, a bar and restaurant in Morris, for over 30 years.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Bible Ev. Free Church, 625 W. Veterans St., Tomah. She will also have a memorial service in Morris, Saturday, April 18, 2020. The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.

