Bobby Elzie King, 58, of Tomah and formerly of Greenwood, Ariz., passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, after fighting a long battle of cancer. Bobby was born Sept. 29, 1962, to Joe Bob and LuAnn King, in Van Buren, Ariz. He graduated high school in 1981 and joined the Army that same year. After spending four years in the 82nd Airborne, he joined the Army Reserves followed by the AGR program until his retirement in 2010. Bobby worked as a contractor on Fort McCoy and then transferred in 2017 to work as a civilian for the 181 Multi-Functional Training Brigade. He enjoyed spending time with his family, whether it was on the lake or just outdoors. His pastimes were hunting, fishing, and shooting with anybody that wanted to go.