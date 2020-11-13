Bobby Elzie King, 58, of Tomah and formerly of Greenwood, Ariz., passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, after fighting a long battle of cancer. Bobby was born Sept. 29, 1962, to Joe Bob and LuAnn King, in Van Buren, Ariz. He graduated high school in 1981 and joined the Army that same year. After spending four years in the 82nd Airborne, he joined the Army Reserves followed by the AGR program until his retirement in 2010. Bobby worked as a contractor on Fort McCoy and then transferred in 2017 to work as a civilian for the 181 Multi-Functional Training Brigade. He enjoyed spending time with his family, whether it was on the lake or just outdoors. His pastimes were hunting, fishing, and shooting with anybody that wanted to go.
Preceded in death by his father, father-in-law and mother-in-law, a nephew, and a niece.
Survived by his wife, Pam; a son, Jeffrey (Katlyn) of Tomah; a daughter, Kristin (Willie) Johnson of Warrens; two granddaughters, Eilze and Sanka; his mother, LuAnn King; siblings, Tammy, Randy and Jimmy; sisters-in-law, Gina (Tony) Scantling and Geri (Danny) Oaks; several nieces, nephews. He is further survived by the Stan and Nancy Seipel Family; along with all of his extended family.
A celebration of life will be held starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the Tomah-Warrens Sportsman’s Alliance, 26143 Broadway Ave., Warrens, Wis. 54666. A gather in Greenwood will be at a later date.
Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, Tomah is assisting the family.
The King family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors, nurses, and staff of Hospice Touch and the Mayo Oncology Department for the excellent care that was given to Bobby.
