TOMAH — Bonnie Schroeder, 72, of Tomah passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, at her home. She was born Sept. 11, 1947, to Albert and Louise (Blake) Brohmer in Sparta. Bonnie was united in marriage to Gerald Schroeder Sept. 13, 1969, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Sparta. Together they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary just this past year.

Bonnie enjoyed listening to a variety of music and loved the beauty of flowers. She was an avid baker and canner. Bonnie adored her family, especially her children and grandchildren.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She is survived her loving husband, Gerald; two sons, Michael (Michelle) Schroeder and Bobby (Nikole) Schroeder; six grandchildren, Mavrick, Montana, Marcus, Mitchell, Madonna and Allison Schroeder; great-grandchild, Jaxson; and her siblings, Albert “Shorty” (Jeanne) Brohmer, Jeffrey (Theresa) Brohmer, Judy Hove and Debra (Steven) Miller.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert Brohmer; and brother-in-law, Clark Hove.

Due to the current health crisis, private services for the family have been provided. There will be plans for a memorial Mass at Queen of the Apostles Parish in Tomah a later date. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.