Bruce Charles Vandervort was born April 28, 1940, in Sparta, to Lawrence Carl and Leone (Purdy) Vandervort. He grew up on Shady Lane Farm near Warrens, and attended Kirby State Graded School through eighth grade. He then attended Tomah High School, graduating in 1958. He was president of his senior class and participated in football and forensics, in particular extemporaneous speaking and debate. He attended La Crosse State College and graduated in 1965, with a major in history. He completed a master’s degree in history at the University of Cincinnati in 1966, moving to pursue his PhD at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. In 1968, he was awarded a Fulbright Scholarship, allowing him to study and research in France for a year. In 1972, he took a hiatus from his doctoral studies and moved to Geneva, Switzerland, to first work for the International Building Trades Union and then to pursue a career in freelance journalism. The hiatus lasted a bit longer than planned, but he ended by finishing his PhD at the University of Virginia. He taught first at Wake Forest University and then for 27 years at Virginia Military Institute, specializing in Modern European History, retiring in 2016. He was the author of three books, wrote numerous articles and participated in several collaborations. During his career at VMI, he also served as editor of the Journal of Military History, a position he held until illness robbed him of the ability to continue.