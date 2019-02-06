Calvin D. Worchel
Calvin D. Worchel, 89, of Tomah passed away Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at the Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. He was born Oct. 14, 1929, to Ewald and Lilla (Buyer) Worchel.
He is survived by his siblings, Ardell Worchel and Mardeen (Norman) Waldhauser; nieces, nephews, as well as his extended church family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy, in 2008.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8, at Good Shepard Lutheran Church in Tomah. Pastor Mark Benning will officiate. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Tomah. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
