Carl Edward Swanson ended his earthly journey at home with his wife of 56 years, Elsie (Johnson) Wednesday, March 18, 2020. He was born Feb. 22, 1935, to Emil and Arbutus (Croker) Swanson at Sault Ste Marie, Mich.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by one sister, Marlene (James) Forgrave of Chesterfield, Mich.; brother-in-law, Dale Walworth of Warrens; sisters-in-law, Sue (Clif) Johnson of Millston, Darlene (John) Sneiders of Warrens and Loretta Johnson of Saukville, Wis.; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Carl served with the Department of Army in Korea. After military service he held various positions at Downey, Ill., Veterans Hospital; sales positions for various companies and insurance investigation in Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin and California.

Retirement life was spent in Michigan and Wisconsin, enjoying hiking and outdoor activities. Since age 29, Carl has studied the Bible with deep interest in learning the promises and unchangeableness of God. Grace, mercy and peace are because of John 3:16 - “For God so loved the world that He gave his only begotten son that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” God has promised resurrection to immortality when Jesus returns (1 Corinthians 15:53).

A private family graveside service and burial will be held at the Brookside Cemetery in Millston.

The Torgerson's Funeral Home of Black River Falls is assisting the family with arrangements.

