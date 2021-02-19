Carole Hart

Carole J. Hart, 80, of Tomah passed away Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at Close to Home in Tomah. She was born at home in Wyeville Jan. 5, 1941, to Verlin and Laura (Clay) Forsythe. Carole was united in marriage to Royce Hart.
Carole was a Tomah High School graduate, class salutatorian, and continued on to work at the Northwest Phone Company for many years. She also worked at Burnstad’s Grocery Store, Lark Inn, and Humbird Cheese. Carole enjoyed being able to socialize and visit with friends, locals, and out-of-towners. It was often said that if you wanted to know something, go to Carole! Her favorite job of all though, was being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She lived for her grandchildren and loved playing “chauffeur” for them; whether it be driving them to restaurants or traveling to see them play sports. She was a giver at heart and loved to shop for others. She was an avid Packers and Brewers fan and loved to read.
She is survived by her children, Linda Mesner, Bruce (Lisa) Hart, and Gregg (Vicky) Hart; grandchildren, Cory (Lisa) Hart, Jesse Hart, Brett (fiancée, Tony Nayes) Mesner, Derek (Nicole) Hart, Casey (boyfriend, Justin Wierschke) Mesner, and Hunter Hart; stepgrandchildren, Jenna Gnewikow and Keven Stender; great-grandchildren, Seth Gnewikow, Trenton, Bentley, Macey Stender, and Kody Grayson; brothers, Ken Forsythe, John (Cindy) Forsythe, and Jim (Karoleen) Forsythe; sister, Ellen (Clint) MacKinney; sisters-in-law, Gerry Forsythe and Shirley Grassman; brothers-in-law, Charles (Judy) Hart and Edward “Bud” Rizner; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Royce; parents; brother, Don Forsythe; sisters-in-law, Carol Forsythe and Nancy Rizner; and brothers-in-law, Bob Grassman and Marvin (Shirley) Hart.
Visitation for Carole will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15, with a prayer service to conclude at 7 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Burial will be held at later date in the Warren Mills Cemetery. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
