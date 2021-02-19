Carole Hart

Carole was a Tomah High School graduate, class salutatorian, and continued on to work at the Northwest Phone Company for many years. She also worked at Burnstad’s Grocery Store, Lark Inn, and Humbird Cheese. Carole enjoyed being able to socialize and visit with friends, locals, and out-of-towners. It was often said that if you wanted to know something, go to Carole! Her favorite job of all though, was being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She lived for her grandchildren and loved playing “chauffeur” for them; whether it be driving them to restaurants or traveling to see them play sports. She was a giver at heart and loved to shop for others. She was an avid Packers and Brewers fan and loved to read.