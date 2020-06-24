Carolyn Backens

Carolyn C. Backens, 99, of Tomah passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Tomah Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
A celebration of life gathering will be held from 1 until 4 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at the Winnebago Park enclosed Shelter.
A private family graveside committal will take place at Mount Vernon Cemetery with Monsignor Richard Gilles officiating.
The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
