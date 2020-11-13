BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Carrol Jean Schmidt, 83, of Brookfield and formerly of Hubertus and Tomah passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, after a brief illness. She was born April 7, 1937, at home in Tomah, to Alloth and Helen (Mahoney) Westpfahl. Carrol was the 1955 Centennial Queen and a drum majorette in high school. She was united in marriage to Kenneth Anthony Schmidt, June 13, 1959, in Grafton, Wis.
Carrol loved her kitties, Sweetie Pie, Sheeba and Jitters. They all took up residence in Carrol and Ken’s home in Hubertus, over the years. Sheeba and Jitters had been found in their window well, just as the weather had started to turn cold. They already had Sweetie Pie and wanted a good warm home for them before winter. Carrol took them to the Humane Society and little did she know that two weeks later she would pay to adopt them and bring them back home. They were great companions and took care of each other for many years. Sheeba passed away three years ago and Jitters passed just weeks ago.
The quote in Carrol’s kitchen, “If I keel over at Walmart please drag my body to Nordstrom,” truly describes her impeccable taste for everything in life. She enjoyed shopping, sewing, needle point, refinishing and reupholstering furniture; her gift was being able to put it all together when designing a room or entire home.
She is survived by her siblings, Leila (Dale) Moseley, Merlyn (Irene) Westpfahl, Steven (Patti) Westpfahl; sisters-in-law, Cheryl (the late Victor) Ken Jaeger, Joanne (the late Melvin) Westpfahl; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends.
he was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; her parents; her siblings, Lorene (Ray) Koput, Arlyn (Geraldine) Westpfahl, Helen Joy (Charles) Starkey, Victor Westpfahl, Melvin Westpfahl, James (Mary) Westpfahl.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Queen of the Apostles Parish in Tomah. Monsignor Kunz will officiate. Burial will follow in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Tomah. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday, with a rosary beginning at 9:30 a.m.
The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
