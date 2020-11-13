BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Carrol Jean Schmidt, 83, of Brookfield and formerly of Hubertus and Tomah passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, after a brief illness. She was born April 7, 1937, at home in Tomah, to Alloth and Helen (Mahoney) Westpfahl. Carrol was the 1955 Centennial Queen and a drum majorette in high school. She was united in marriage to Kenneth Anthony Schmidt, June 13, 1959, in Grafton, Wis.

Carrol loved her kitties, Sweetie Pie, Sheeba and Jitters. They all took up residence in Carrol and Ken’s home in Hubertus, over the years. Sheeba and Jitters had been found in their window well, just as the weather had started to turn cold. They already had Sweetie Pie and wanted a good warm home for them before winter. Carrol took them to the Humane Society and little did she know that two weeks later she would pay to adopt them and bring them back home. They were great companions and took care of each other for many years. Sheeba passed away three years ago and Jitters passed just weeks ago.