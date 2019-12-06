Cathryn 'Katie' A. Connor

We are blessed beyond measure to have had Cathryn as our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was deeply religious, loving, kind, caring and sentimental, with a tremendous love for her family and friends. Words cannot begin to say how much your expression of sympathy has meant to our families. Her absence will leave an unfillable void. She is in our hearts and a part of who we are and thus lives in us. We hope through our words and deeds that the mark she has left on the world continues to shine.