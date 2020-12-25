Cecelia Feddersen, 103, of Tomah passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.

Cecelia was born to Anton and Josephine Grosskopf June 30, 1917, in Chicago. When she was nine months old the family moved to Minot, N.D. At the age of 16, Cecelia went to Chicago and worked for a family doing housework and childcare. Later she took a job at a soda fountain, she said her job was “soda jerk.”

She met August (Gus) Feddersen at a dance. They were married Oct. 8, 1938, in Chicago. Gus and Ceil danced together for 62 years. Cecelia and August (Gus) were parents to two children, Lawrence (Larry) Feddersen and Carol (Feddersen) Colby.

The family lived in Chicago, until 1953 when they purchased Dells Manor Motel in Wisconsin Dells. Gus and Cecelia operated the motel until 1960. They sold the motel and lived in Lake Delton, Wis., where Cecelia worked part-time at Lloyd’s Clothing Store in Wisconsin Dells.

May 1965, Cecelia and Gus moved back to Chicago. Cecelia spent her time as a proud housewife. She was a fantastic German cook and baker. The family always waited for the beautiful box of assorted cookies she baked each Christmas and gifted to each family. Cecelia was an avid reader and loved doing large crossword puzzles. She always appreciated receiving gifts of flowers.