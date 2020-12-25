Cecelia Feddersen, 103, of Tomah passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.
Cecelia was born to Anton and Josephine Grosskopf June 30, 1917, in Chicago. When she was nine months old the family moved to Minot, N.D. At the age of 16, Cecelia went to Chicago and worked for a family doing housework and childcare. Later she took a job at a soda fountain, she said her job was “soda jerk.”
She met August (Gus) Feddersen at a dance. They were married Oct. 8, 1938, in Chicago. Gus and Ceil danced together for 62 years. Cecelia and August (Gus) were parents to two children, Lawrence (Larry) Feddersen and Carol (Feddersen) Colby.
The family lived in Chicago, until 1953 when they purchased Dells Manor Motel in Wisconsin Dells. Gus and Cecelia operated the motel until 1960. They sold the motel and lived in Lake Delton, Wis., where Cecelia worked part-time at Lloyd’s Clothing Store in Wisconsin Dells.
May 1965, Cecelia and Gus moved back to Chicago. Cecelia spent her time as a proud housewife. She was a fantastic German cook and baker. The family always waited for the beautiful box of assorted cookies she baked each Christmas and gifted to each family. Cecelia was an avid reader and loved doing large crossword puzzles. She always appreciated receiving gifts of flowers.
October 2008, Cecelia’s son and family moved her to Tomah. She lived independently on Farmer Ave., until October 2011, when she moved to Liberty Village, where she lived comfortably until her passing.
Cecelia is preceded in death by her parents, Anton and Josephine Grosskopf; her husband, August (Gus) Feddersen; son, Lawrence (Larry) Feddersen; granddaughter, Cathy Colby Whiting; brothers, Edward and Otto Grosskopf; sisters, Catherine Grosskopf, Ann Powers, Florence Polyak and Emily Schleich.
Cecelia is survived by her daughter, Carol Colby of Elgin, Ill.; daughter-in-law, Jolene Feddersen of Tomah; grandchildren, Dale (Rachel) Feddersen of Great Mills, Md., Kristi (Jeff) Holthaus of Tomah, and David Colby of Sioux City, Iowa; great-grandchildren, Tyler (Sara) Holthaus of Belgium, Wis., Jordan Holthaus of Platteville, Wis., Benjamin Feddersen of North Hollywood, Calif., Erin Feddersen of Great Mills, Md., Samuel Feddersen of Purdue University and Andrew Feddersen of University of Maryland; great-great-grandchildren, Ryker Holthaus and Holland Holthaus of Belgium; niece, Geraldine (Don) Adriansen; nephews, Dennis Powers and Glenn (Jennifer) Grosskopf.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21, at Martin Luther Church, 6850 W. Addison St., Chicago. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 11 a.m. Monday until the time of service. Burial will follow in the Irving Park Cemetery, Chicago. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be given to Hospice Touch of Tomah or St. Matthew Church in Warrens, Wis.
