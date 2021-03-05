NECEDAH, Wis. — Chad Ryan Kubis, 43, of Necedah passed away Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at his home.
No services are planned at this time.
Chad was born Nov. 25, 1977, in Port Washington, Wis., the son of James and Tana (Doers). Chad loved to hunt and fish and spend time walking in the wild areas of Jackson County. He was a giving and selfless person.
He is survived by his parents, Jim and Tana Kubis; brother, Joseph (Lisa) Kubis; niece, Clara and nephew, Mason Kubis. He is also survived by his aunt’s and uncles, and his many friends. Chad is preceded in death by his grandparents, Frank and Clara Kubis; and great-grandmother, Myrtle Bunde.
Please remember Chad for his outgoing personality and his charming smile.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis. assisted the family with arrangements. For on-line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
