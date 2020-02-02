Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Charles “Chief” E. Braunschweig Sr. passed away Jan. 22, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. Celebration of life will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at VFW Post 1618, Superior Ave., Tomah. 2020. For a full obituary please visit www.lacrossecremation.com.