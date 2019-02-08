STOUGHTON, Wis./CAMP DOUGLAS — Charles “Chuck” A. Konsitzke, SGM, U.S. Army National Guard, retired, 69, of Stoughton, formerly of Camp Douglas, died Sunday Feb. 3, 2019, at the VA Medical Center in Madison, Wis.
Chuck was the son of Anthony and Mary (Michaely) Konsitzke and was born in Greendale, Wis., April 24, 1949. Chuck was united in marriage to Nancy Marie Schantner Sept. 5, 1970, in West Allis, Wis. To this union two children were born, Jason and Charles. Chuck and Nancy raised their children in Camp Douglas, while Chuck was a federal technician at Camp Williams and in the Army National Guard for over 40 years. In 2015, Chuck and Nancy move to Cornucopia, Wis., and in 2017, moved to Stoughton.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Nancy of Stoughton; two sons, Jason (Tammy) of Camp Douglas, and their two children, Kennedy and Kaylie; and by Charles (Malia) of Stoughton, and their two children, Mason and Alexandra; by his two sisters, Sally (Dave) Tuttle of Camp Douglas and Sherry (Randy) Meyers of Greendale; by his brother, Thomas (Nicole) Konsitzke of Mauston, Wis.; and a brother-in-law, James Nelson of Onalaska; and by many nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; by two sisters, Suzy Shue and Sandy Nelson.
A prayer vigil will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, at the Hare Funeral Home, 217 W. Pearl St., New Lisbon, Wis. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 11 a.m. until the 2:30 p.m. time of service, Sunday at the Hare Funeral Home. Burial with full military honors will be in the Camp Douglas Village Cemetery.
Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com.
